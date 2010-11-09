The Most Insanely Cool Home Offices On The Planet

cool home office 6

Photo: Ryan Thewes

Whether it’s a Shanghai skyscraper or a converted barn, workplace matters.A creative, functional office can set the tone for everything a company does. Inc.com teamed up with Architizer in a contest to find the world’s best offices.

Among their galleries, Inc.com lists 6 insanely cool home offices for entrepreneur inspiration.  We’ve compiled the photos for you here, but check out the top world-headquarters, the best green offices and more at Inc.com today.

Creative geometry

Could you work in a stucco-and-wood-frame garage? Working a muted colour palette and a floor plan that engages in some creative geometry, architect Philip Tusa transformed this storage area in upstate New York into a sophisticated library and home office.

Bookshelves to die for

Vertical bookshelves line the walls, and a diagonal staircase leads to a horizontal catwalk overhead. A white translucent pleated shade controls solar glare for the large work surface. The Hudson River Studio was built with a number of recycled materials.

A treehouse for one

What nature lover (or child-at-heart entrepreneur) wouldn't want to set up a home office in a treehouse?

Sure, this elevated lair in Los Angeles is tiny--170 square feet in all--but it's efficiently designed, and the deep-oiled cedar siding and mahogany windows are lovely.

Playful yet professional

Rockefeller Partners Architects, Christopher Kempel, Rocky Rockefeller, and Brian Pera designed the Banyon Drive Treehouse, which sits 12-feet above the ground.

And as for the tree, it is a sturdy pine.

Playing the angles

utilising the foundation and walls from an existing sunroom, this budget-minded Nashville home office rises on angle-bracket shapes.

Translucent siding floods the space with warm light during the day, and transmits passive heating while maintaining privacy.

Bright lights, little office

In designing the Elkins Studio--part of a larger renovation project to the adjacent home--the architect, Ryan Thewes, was careful to create a design that would stand out, while also fitting comfortably in to the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

