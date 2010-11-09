The Most Insanely Cool Home Offices On The Planet

Photo: Ryan Thewes

Whether it’s a Shanghai skyscraper or a converted barn, workplace matters.A creative, functional office can set the tone for everything a company does. Inc.com teamed up with Architizer in a contest to find the world’s best offices.



Among their galleries, Inc.com lists 6 insanely cool home offices for entrepreneur inspiration. We’ve compiled the photos for you here, but check out the top world-headquarters, the best green offices and more at Inc.com today.

