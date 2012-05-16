This Wall Street Guy Is One Of The Top Celebrity Photographers In The World

Shankbone (right) with Billy Name, Andy Warhol’s Factory photographer, in his kitchen in Poughkeepsie.

Photo: blog.shankbone.org

David Shankbone is arguably one of the coolest guys working on Wall Street.While he’s not a high-flying financier—he actually works in the legal department of a financial firm—he’s an adventurer whose life has been shaped by his own choices and made him an influential figure in the digital age.



In the past, Shankbone has motorbiked across Cuba and Portugal, gone camping in the Amazon and gotten lost in Morocco.

And since 2006, he has also been one of the most prominent contributors to Wikinews, an offshoot of the collaborative, online database Wikipedia.

His photo subjects vary and include political figures and starlets like Blake Lively and Lea Michele and iconic sports figures like LeBron James and Yu-Na Kim. But they also include burlesque dancers, transvestites and a series of photo sets on Israel.

With that contribution and generosity, Shankbone has become one of the most influential new media journalists because of the sheer spread of his work (which is free to use). His photos have appeared in over 5,000 Wikipedia articles and in publications like the New Yorker, Vanity Fair and the New York Times.

Shankbone is actually a pseudonym—his name real name is David Miller. He told the CJR that he chose Shankbone because of “its masculine, slightly pornographic ring,” plus, it’s excellent for search engine optimization!

How cool is that?

We’ve complied some of Shankbone’s celebrity photos for your viewing pleasure.

