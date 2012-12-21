8 Awesome Gifts That Your Dog Would Love For Christmas This Year

Price: $149.95

We've known for a while, but Lucy and Eva get jealous of all the human gadgets we tinker and play with. They've told me when they can get Bluetooth, and I tell them there is absolutely no need for them to have Bluetooth. Lucy and Eva also ask why they don't have their own GPS, after all we have them on our phones and in our cars.

Well ask and you shall receive, The PocketFinder GPS Pet Locator answers their requests to be connected and tracked wherever they go. The GPS Pet Locator turns just about any collar into a GPS dog collar and your pooch can be tracked via computer, iOS or Android phone. PocketFinder promises the GPS tracker to rugged and water-proof. You can mark off a geo-fence (if they wander off) or set a speed limit (if they get dog-napped) and if the system sense something fishy you will be alerted via email, SMS and push notifications.