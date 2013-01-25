25 Jaw-Dropping Rides Sold At Arizona's Classic Car Auction

Photo: Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
This week, the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company set up camp in Scotsdale, Arizona, to sell dozens of its amazing classic cars to the highest bidder.Some were once owned by celebrities, like Clark Gable’s 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL; others are incredibly rare, like the 1929 Isotta Fraschini that went for a winning bid of $1.32 million. All are gorgeous, and worth a lot of money.
Of the 50 cars Barrett-Jackson put on the block, here are the 25 most-worthy of attention, presented in order of price.
Once owned by the Earl of Moray, a descendant of King James V of Scotland, this 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II sold for $110,000.
With a blue exterior and black interior, this rare 1969 Shelby GT500 was once displayed at the Shelby American Museum. The Mustang Fastback sold for $192,000.
Despite, or perhaps because of, its absurd windshield, a 1913 Fiat Tipo 55 sold for $198,000. The 'gentleman's racer' can still top 70 mph.
The now-defunct Allard Motor Car Company built this J2X racecar in 1952; someone paid $220,000 for it in Scotsdale.
Rolls-Royce has revived the Wraith name for its next luxury coupe, but the beauty of the 1947 original will be hard to beat. This Drophead Coupe sold for $220,000.
Sold for $220,000, this 1956 Buick Super 56-C Convertible has fewer than 5,600 miles on the odometer.
For $247,000, one buyer took home this Ford Mustang Boss 429, with its original paint and drivetrain.
One lucky buyer took home this 1939 hand-crafted, all-steel La Salle C-Hawk from Cadillac, for $269,500.
Rolls-Royce made only 12 of the Silver Cloud I Mulliner Drophead Coupe. This one sold for $368,500 in Scotsdale.
This customised take on the 1962 Corvette won the GM Design Award for Best Hot Rod at SEMA in 2009. It was auctioned for $396,000.
A Scotsdale buyer spent $495,000 for this 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB, which has just 9,769 miles on the odometer.
According to Barrett-Jackson, the 1927 Type 38 is one of the best Bugattis ever built. This blue model fetched $715,000.
This is the first Packard Panther ever built. The fully restored 1954 convertible was bought for $825,000 in Scotsdale.
This 1914 Mercedes Open Front Town Car was built in Germany and sold in California. At Scotsdale, it sold for $962,000.
The decadent, French-built Delahaye Type 175 had interior fixtures plated in 14-karat gold. This 1949 model sold for $1.21 million.
A buyer paid for $1.32 million for this rare 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS, the most expensive car ever produced in Italy.
One of a dozen Murphy Beverlys built, this gold 1934 Duesenberg with a three-speed manual transmission was worth $1.43 million.
Clark Gable bought this 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe for $7,295. On Saturday, it sold for $2.04 million.
A Scotsdale buyer paid $2.04 million for this 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand sport, with black paint and a red leather interior.
The most expensive car sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction, this 1955 Lincoln Future concept was converted into the original Batmobile for $15,000. On Saturday, it sold for a whopping $4.6 million.
