The 38 coolest CEOs right now in Silicon Valley

We recently released the

Silicon Valley 100, Business Insider’s annual list of the most impressive people working in or influencing the world of tech.

We went through the SV100 list to pull out the most influential, innovative, and all-around inspiring CEOs in Silicon Valley in 2015.

Scroll down to see who the coolest CEOs in Silicon Valley are right now.

The SV100 list was compiled by Business Insider’s technology editors and written by Emmie Martin, Maya Kosoff, and Melissa Stanger. Additional reporting by Tanza Loudenback and Christi Danner. Photo research by Melia Robinson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.