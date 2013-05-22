Here Are The 16 Coolest Cars Of 'Fast And Furious 6'

Alex Davies
Early reviews indicate that “Fast and Furious 6” may be the best film of the summer, and based on the cars that appear in the latest instalment of the franchise, that’s not surprising.

Usually heavy on American and Japanese rides, this Fast/Furious brings us classics from the continent, including the work of Ferrari and Pagani, and some British classics, like the Ginetta G60 and Jensen Interceptor.

Throw in a Mercedes SLS AMG and a tank, and “Fast and Furious 6” is guaranteed to be a whole lot of destructive driving fun.

Vin Diesel will be behind the wheel of a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.

Dwayne Johnson is back in the Gurkha, the armoured car he drove in 'Fast Five.'

The movie's villain will be piloting a 2010 BMW M5, which gets pretty banged up.

Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez, hits the street in a Jensen Interceptor, a British sports car built between 1966 and 1976.

Roman Pearce, played by Tyrese Gibson, gets a 1969 Mustang.

Then this tank shows up and crushes it.

So Pearce hops into a blue and white 1970 Ford Escort RS2000.

This Camaro SS and Eagle Speedster (a variation on the Jaguar E-Type) will make appearances.

The Ferrari SP1, based on the F430, will be among the many gorgeous cars in the movie.

So will this mid-engined Ginetta G60 sports car, powered by a Ford Cyclone V6 engine.

A Pagani Zonda will make an appearance.

A Nissan GT-R and a Dodge Challenger race to be the first one into a tunnel on a tight road.

A classic Jaguar was on the set in London.

A beautiful red Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG will show up.

With cars like Lotus Elise, the Mustang, Daytona, Escort, and Camaro all in one place, Fast and Furious 6 is sure to be a good time.

