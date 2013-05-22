Here Are The 16 Coolest Cars Of 'Fast And Furious 6'

Early reviews indicate that “Fast and Furious 6” may be the best film of the summer, and based on the cars that appear in the latest instalment of the franchise, that’s not surprising.



Usually heavy on American and Japanese rides, this Fast/Furious brings us classics from the continent, including the work of Ferrari and Pagani, and some British classics, like the Ginetta G60 and Jensen Interceptor.

Throw in a Mercedes SLS AMG and a tank, and “Fast and Furious 6” is guaranteed to be a whole lot of destructive driving fun.

