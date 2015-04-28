The Container Store is crashing after a big earnings miss

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Container Store signage is seen in New York November 1, 2013.

Shares of The Container Store tanked by more than 24% in after-hours trading after the company posted earnings that missed on the top and bottom line.

The storage company reported fourth quarter adjusted net of $US0.24 per diluted common share, missing expectations for earnings of $US0.31.

The company posted net sales of $US224.3 million for the quarter, missing expectations for revenue of $US234 million.

For the full year, revenue totaled $US781.9 million.

Comparable store sales fell 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, and 1.4% in the full year 2014.

“Our fourth quarter did not conclude according to early-in-the-quarter trends,” said CEO Kip Tindell. “Weather was a contributing factor, as we experienced winter storms in February during the vitally important last 4 days of our 50-day Annual Elfa Sale and during the last week of our 19-day Sale’s extension.”

Elfa is a brand of storage shelves the company makes.

Tindell added that the strong dollar impacted sales, wiping 14.9% from net sales of Elfa in the Nordic market due to the greenback’s gain against the Swedish krona.

