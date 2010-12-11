The Consumer Is Dead And The US Doesn't Make Things Anymore*

Photo: Chris Yarzab via Flickr
*False.Two points from the trade deficit data that came out at 8:30.
First, imports declined sequentially across all categories with the exception of consumer goods.
Second, as Bloomberg notes, US exports to China just hit an all-time record high. Same too with exports to Mexico.
So the three myths that we can put in the coffin are:
- The consumer is dead.
- The US doesn’t make anything.
- The Chinese consumer doesn’t buy anything.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.