MORGAN STANLEY: 13 Reasons Why The Rest Of Wall Street Is Wrong About S&P 500 EPS

Adam Parker and his team of strategists from Morgan Stanley just came out with a note on the 13 reasons why the consensus 2013 EPS estimates are way off.



As it turns out, this is not the usual list of reasons that you would be expecting from the title.

In fact, they have just invented a Sector-Weighted Equity Earnings Predictor (SWEEP, as they called it), which is a quantitative model which predicts earnings 13-24 months ahead. The model makes use of various macroeconomics and other variables relevant to each specific factor to make sector’s earning, and then each sector is weighted to form an overall earnings for the S&P 500.

If you are wondering what all these factors are (from a previous note on 7 May):

Out of the 19 factors they found relevant, 13 of the factors are making negative contribution to the 2013 EPS estimates.

Of the 19 factors in SWEEP, 13 contribute negatively to earnings growth. These contributions combine effects across 10 sectors, and account for correlations among factors – both would be difficult without a quantitative model. For 2013, the negative contributions come from all five categories of factors and are balanced in their magnitudes. This breadth of negative earnings growth contributions increases our confidence in the pessimistic 2013 earnings estimate.

Thus there new estimate for 2013 EPS is US$98.71, 4.3% below their previous top down estimate and 17.5% below the consensus estimate.

