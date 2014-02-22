Here's Why Apple TV And Its Competitors Are Bridge Solutions And Smart TVs Are Going To Take Over

Connected TVs are taking their place in the line-up of always-connected modern gadgets. And they are fundamentally reshaping how audiences consume media.

But there is a tension in the connected TV market between streaming devices and smart TVs, according to a new report from BI Intelligence.

For now, BI Intelligence finds that streaming devices like the Apple TV account for just over half of connected TVs in the U.S., while smart TVs take a 47% share of the market. And more streaming devices are coming to market, including a rumoured upcoming Amazon TV.

Nonetheless, acc cording to the report two big factors will quickly shift the distribution toward smart TVs. The global TV upgrade cycle is getting shorter amd the prices of smart TVs is dropping.

In the report, we take a broad look at the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We explore the explosive growth of streaming devices, such as Google’s Chromecast and Apple TV, and compare it to the growth of smart TVs from manufactures like Samsung and Vizio. We also examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Here are some of the key details surrounding smart TVs from the report:

In full, the report:

