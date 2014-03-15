Smart TVs Are About To Overtake Streaming Devices In The US

Smart TVs and streaming devices — including the Roku, Apple TV, and Google’s Chromecast — are reshaping what it means to watch TV.

For now, streaming devices are still more common than smart TVs, but that’s going to change fast.

A new report from BI Intelligence finds that smart TV sales are poised to explode as prices continue to decline. In the U.S., Europe, and Asia, smart TVs will become standard by the end of this decade.

For now, BI Intelligence estimates that streaming devices account for 53% of connected TVs in the U.S., with smart TVs accounting for the remaining 47%. But that balance will shift very soon.

In the report, BI Intelligence looks at the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We unpack the competing open and closed platform paradigms that are vying to define how we watch TV, and examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.