Dead Cops And Evil Spirits Hope To Scare Up Audiences — Here's What's In theatres This Weekend

Expect ghosts, more ghosts, and a Bruce Willis sequel this weekend at theatres.



As of yesterday, Warner Bros.’ horror flick “The Conjuring” is the top film viewers want to see for the weekend according to Fandango with “Red 2” not far behind.

Things aren’t looking as good for Ryan Reynold’s likely-to-bomb, “R.I.P.D.”

Also hitting theatres this weekend: DreamWork Animation’s “Turbo,” — again featuring Reynolds — and “Only God Forgives,” starring the other Ryan … Gosling.

In a new Friday series, here’s what’s worth seeing this weekend, and one you should skip.

1. “The Conjuring”

Estimated Budget: $20 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $30 million

Critics: 84% say go

Two paranormal investigators (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) pay a visit to a New England farmhouse where a dark presence terrorizes the family living there. It’s based on a true story.

Directed by James Wan (“Saw”), “The Conjuring” sticks to old-school scare tactics, in the best way possible.

The A-list cast delivers unsettling performances that outweigh the few horror tropes.

Consensus: See it

2. “Red 2”

Estimated Budget: N/A (The first instalment cost a moderate $58 million.)

Opening Weekend Outlook: $17-20 million (“Red” grossed $21 million domestically.)

Critics: 36% say go

The baby boomers are back, and pinned against “R.I.P.D.” — also starring an old timer, Jeff Bridges — in its opening weekend.

CIA field agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) is yanked from retirement when his wacky ex-partner (John Malkovich) discovers a plot to take them out. Frank reunites his motley crew of operatives — new girlfriend (Mary-Louise Parker), old flame (Catharine Zeta-Jones), and an elite British assassin (Helen Mirren) — to track down a missing portable nuclear device.

Supporting cast and Academy Award winners Zeta-Jones, Mirren, and Anthony Hopkins breathe some class into the action flick, but can only do so much to elevate a film that feels like a remake of the first with more explosives and car chases.

Consensus: Walk, don’t run

3. “Girl Most Likely”

Estimated Budget: N/A

Opening Weekend Outlook: N/A

Critics: 16% say go

In “Bridesmaids,” Kristen Wiig played a downer character in career and love-life squalor, but we hardly hated her for it.

Funny lady Wiig loses audience sympathy as a vapid New Yorker who’s shipped off to live with her quirky family in New Jersey after staging a fake suicide to win her boyfriend back.

An all-star cast of Annette Bening, Matt Dillon, and Darren Criss play characters too uninteresting to make up for Wiig’s lack of likeability.

Consensus: It pains me to say it — pass

4. “R.I.P.D.”

Estimated Budget: $130 million

Opening Weekend Outlook: $13 million

Critics: 11% say go

A recently slain cop (Ryan Reynolds) joins a team of undead police officers working for the Rest in Peace Department whose mission is to serve and protect the living from creatures who refuse to move peacefully to the other side.

Jeff Bridges gives a tired macho man performance that you’ve seen before, and the second-rate special effects are more distracting than mind-blowing.

Consensus: This film is D.O.A.

