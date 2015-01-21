The Confidence Of The World's Dealmakers Is Falling

Photo: Getty Images.

Around the world, M&A professionals aren’t as optimistic as the were last year, the latest Intralinks global sentiment survey reveals.

In December, Intralinks surveyed 770 dealmakers around the world to gauge their views on the M&A market.

The results showed while 55% of dealmakers surveyed are positive, their optimism has waned slightly from the previous quarter when 60% reported being optimistic about the deal environment.

Dealmakers reported they expect energy, power and technology to be the most active sectors over the next six months and still see deal valuation as the most difficult part of M&A transactions.

Just under 65% of M&A professionals surveyed expected deal volumes to increase over the next six months, compared to 69% in the previous quarter.

