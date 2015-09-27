The Concorde flew across the ocean for the first time 42 years ago today. Here's what it was like

On September 26, 1973, an Air France Concorde flew from Washington, DC, to Paris — marking the first nonstop supersonic flight by the Anglo-French airliner.

A few years later, Air France and British Airways put the cutting-edge jet into service — making daily flights from Europe to the US. But times change, and eventually the old bird was retired from service after nearly 30 years.

A decade after the retirement of the jet, we remember the awesome experience that was flying on the Concorde.

