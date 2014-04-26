The Concierge At This Fancy San Francisco Hotel Uses Google Glass

YouTube Tom Wolfe, the concierge at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco

Google Glass is definitely a controversial device, especially in San Francisco.

There are several bars in the city that ban the device outright, and one of Business Insider’s own reporters, Kyle Russell, was attacked for wearing the device on 16th Street.

But not everyone is having a hard time with Glass.

Tom Wolfe, the chief concierge at the beautiful Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill in San Francisco uses the device every day for his job.

“I have already been using it to store telephone numbers, make calls, check the weather forecast, verify directional information, and yes even to take a picture,” Wolfe said in a press release.

There’s no mention what he took the picture of, however.

Nob Hill is no stranger to Google Glass. Last month, the bar at the Stanford Court Hotel rewarded people with a free drink for wearing the device.

According to the concierge’s info page, the team has its “fingers on the pulse” of what’s happening in San Francisco. Apparently donning Glass is continuing the tradition.

“It’s a wonderful, new, exciting concept that I’ve embraced,” Wolfe says in a YouTube video. “Because I feel it will help me serve my guests in a better way.”

