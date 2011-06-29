INFOGRAPHIC: The Catastrophic Impact Of Natural Disasters On Small Business

Natural disasters have become a huge issue of late, with the tragedies in New Orleans, Haiti, Japan, and many other places around the world. The impact they have on small businesses have been catastrophic.



The truth is, however, there are steps business owners can take to protect themselves. Check out this infographic to see just how much of an impact natural disasters have had on small business, and steps owners can take to ensure they can survive when tragedy strikes.

Via: Bolt Insurance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.