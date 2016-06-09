You'd be surprised how complicated it is to go to the bathroom on Mount Everest

Eddie Bauer aplinists Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards just returned from an incredible journey up Mount Everest, which they captured in it’s entirety through Snapchat via their EverestNoFilter story. Throughout all of their fan interaction, one of the most frequently asked questions was, “How do you go to the bathroom?”

Ballinger and Richards recently dropped by Business Insider and we asked them to give us the real story.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

