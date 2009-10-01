The Complete, Totally Non-Controversial Goldman Short-Selling Presentation

So this should definitively put to rest this idea that Goldman Sachs (GS) is sneakily trying to misinform politicians about naked shorting, by confusing the issue with regular shorting.



Recall that Matt Taibbi posted three pages of a presentation, and he called out the bank for being disingenous.

We’ve obtained the whole deck, and it is clearly not just about naked shorting, but about a range of controversial issues: HFT, dark pools, short-selling, etc. You may disagree with their stance, but this is standard, piddly stuff.

DC-Mkt Structure Deck 9-24 (Final)



