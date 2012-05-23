The Complete Story Of How The US Economy Grew, Then Tanked, And Then Recovered Again

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

What started with a whimper now seems to be a strong trend.According to the most recent release of state coincident indexes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 48 out of 50 states saw increasing economic activity.



This growth takes into account unemployment, employment, manufacturing hours, and wages.

More stunning still is the progression of the U.S. economic decline and recovery over the last few years, epitomized in graphs showing where economic activity declined, recovered, lost steam, and then finally started expanding strongly since before the financial crisis began.

On these maps, red shows GDP decline while blue or green show gain.

