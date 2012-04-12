The Complete Story Of How Billionaire Phil Falcone Rose So High And Could Fall So Far

Phil Falcone has been in the news lately, and it hasn’t been good. LightSqaured, the project in which he’s stuck billions of dollars, is on the skids.



He just sold a stake in his Brazilian mining company to Carl Icahn in order to raise cash (according to observers).

Earlier this year he was investigated over allegations of market manipulation.

Setbacks aside, Falcone has had a magnificent ride to the top. He’s still worth billions, has a stunning wife and two daughters, and lives in a fabulous mansion.

Phil Falcone came, though, from nothing. Read on and you’ll find out how he got to where he is now.

