The complete list of the new Turnbull ministry

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced his new ministry.
It is the second cabinet reshuffle to take place since Turnbull stepped into his prime ministerial role after ousting Tony Abbott in September.
But the Turnbull government has faced the departure of five ministers since December including deputy prime minister Warren Truss, minister for cities and the built environment Jamie Briggs, trade minister Andrew Robb, human services minister Stuart Robert and today, special minister of state Mal Brough.
The new lineup includes promotions for Steven Ciobo and Darren Chester as well as Fiona Nash who will take on regional development and regional communications in addition to her existing rural health portfolio.
In a press conference following the reshuffle, Turnbull described the revamped ministry as a “dynamic team which combines youth, new talent, experience, continuity and a real sense of innovation and enterprise”.
He welcomed the turnover saying that “there comes a time when you need to transition from older leadership to younger leadership so that new people can come up”.
The full ministry:
Prime Minister: Malcolm Turnbull
Minister for Indigenous Affairs: Senator Nigel Scullion
Minister for Women: Senator Michaelia Cash
Cabinet Secretary: Senator Arthur Sinodinos
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Public Service: Senator Michaelia Cash
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Counter-Terrorism : The Michael Keenan MP
Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister: Senator James McGrath
Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation: Angus Taylor
Assistant Cabinet Secretary: Peter Hendy
Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources (Deputy Prime Minister): Barnaby Joyce
Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources: Senator Anne Ruston
Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister: Keith Pitt
Minister for Foreign Affairs: Julie Bishop
Minister for Trade and Investment: Steven Ciobo
Minister for International Development and the Pacific: Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
Minister for Tourism and International Education: Senator Richard Colbeck
Minister Assisting the Minister for Trade and Investment: Senator Richard Colbeck
Minister for Regional Development: Senator Fiona Nash
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport: The Darren Chester
Minister for Major Projects, Territories and Local Government: Paul Fletcher
Attorney-General (Vice-President of the Executive Council): Senator George Brandis
Minister for Justice: Michael Keenan
Treasurer: Scott Morrison
Minister for Small Business: Kelly O’Dwyer
Assistant Treasurer: Kelly O’Dwyer
Assistant Minister to the Treasurer: Alex Hawke
Minister for Finance: Senator Mathias Cormann
Special Minister of State: Senator Mathias Cormann
Assistant Minister for Finance: Peter Hendy
Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science: Christopher Pyne
Minister for Resources, Energy and Northern Australia: Josh Frydenberg
Minister for Northern Australia: Senator Matt Canavan
Assistant Minister for Science: Karen Andrews
Assistant Minister for Innovation: Wyatt Roy
Minister for Immigration and Border Protection: Peter Dutton
Assistant Minister for Immigration: Senator James McGrath
Minister for the Environment: Greg Hunt
Minister for Health: Sussan Ley
Minister for Aged Care: Sussan Ley
Minister for Sport: Sussan Ley
Minister for Rural Health: Senator Fiona Nash
Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care: Ken Wyatt
Minister for Defence: Senator Marise Payne
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs: Dan Tehan
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC: Dan Tehan
Minister for Defence Materiel: Dan Tehan
Assistant Minister for Defence: Michael McCormack
Minister for Communications: Senator Mitch Fifield
Minister for the Arts: Senator Mitch Fifield
Minister for Regional Communications: Senator Fiona Nash
Minister for Employment: Senator Michaelia Cash
Minister for Social Services: Christian Porter
Minister for Human Services: Alan Tudge
Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs : Craig Laundy
Assistant Minister for Disability Services: Jane Prentice
Minister for Education and Training: Senator Simon Birmingham
Minister for Vocational Education and Skills: Senator Scott Ryan
Minister for Tourism and International Education: Senator Richard Colbeck
