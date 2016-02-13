The complete list of the new Turnbull ministry

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced his new ministry.

It is the second cabinet reshuffle to take place since Turnbull stepped into his prime ministerial role after ousting Tony Abbott in September.

But the Turnbull government has faced the departure of five ministers since December including deputy prime minister Warren Truss, minister for cities and the built environment Jamie Briggs, trade minister Andrew Robb, human services minister Stuart Robert and today, special minister of state Mal Brough.

The new lineup includes promotions for Steven Ciobo and Darren Chester as well as Fiona Nash who will take on regional development and regional communications in addition to her existing rural health portfolio.

In a press conference following the reshuffle, Turnbull described the revamped ministry as a “dynamic team which combines youth, new talent, experience, continuity and a real sense of innovation and enterprise”.

He welcomed the turnover saying that “there comes a time when you need to transition from older leadership to younger leadership so that new people can come up”.

The full ministry:

Prime Minister: Malcolm Turnbull

Minister for Indigenous Affairs: Senator Nigel Scullion

Minister for Women: Senator Michaelia Cash

Cabinet Secretary: Senator Arthur Sinodinos

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Public Service: Senator Michaelia Cash

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Counter-Terrorism : The Michael Keenan MP

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister: Senator James McGrath

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation: Angus Taylor

Assistant Cabinet Secretary: Peter Hendy

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources (Deputy Prime Minister): Barnaby Joyce

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources: Senator Anne Ruston

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister: Keith Pitt

Minister for Foreign Affairs: Julie Bishop

Minister for Trade and Investment: Steven Ciobo

Minister for International Development and the Pacific: Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

Minister for Tourism and International Education: Senator Richard Colbeck

Minister Assisting the Minister for Trade and Investment: Senator Richard Colbeck

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 11: Leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce holds a press conference with his Deputy Leader Fiona Nash in the National Party room at Parliament House on February 11, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. Warren Truss announced his retirement earlier on Thursday, triggering a leadership ballot. (Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

Minister for Regional Development: Senator Fiona Nash

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport: The Darren Chester

Minister for Major Projects, Territories and Local Government: Paul Fletcher

Attorney-General (Vice-President of the Executive Council): Senator George Brandis

Minister for Justice: Michael Keenan

Treasurer: Scott Morrison

Minister for Small Business: Kelly O’Dwyer

Assistant Treasurer: Kelly O’Dwyer

Assistant Minister to the Treasurer: Alex Hawke

Minister for Finance: Senator Mathias Cormann

Special Minister of State: Senator Mathias Cormann

Assistant Minister for Finance: Peter Hendy

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science: Christopher Pyne

Minister for Resources, Energy and Northern Australia: Josh Frydenberg

Minister for Northern Australia: Senator Matt Canavan

Assistant Minister for Science: Karen Andrews

Assistant Minister for Innovation: Wyatt Roy

Photo: Steven Ciobo MP/ Facebook.

Minister for Immigration and Border Protection: Peter Dutton

Assistant Minister for Immigration: Senator James McGrath

Minister for the Environment: Greg Hunt

Minister for Health: Sussan Ley

Minister for Aged Care: Sussan Ley

Minister for Sport: Sussan Ley

Minister for Rural Health: Senator Fiona Nash

Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care: Ken Wyatt

Minister for Defence: Senator Marise Payne

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs: Dan Tehan

Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC: Dan Tehan

Minister for Defence Materiel: Dan Tehan

Assistant Minister for Defence: Michael McCormack

Minister for Communications: Senator Mitch Fifield

Minister for the Arts: Senator Mitch Fifield

Minister for Regional Communications: Senator Fiona Nash

Minister for Employment: Senator Michaelia Cash

Minister for Social Services: Christian Porter

Minister for Human Services: Alan Tudge

Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs : Craig Laundy

Assistant Minister for Disability Services: Jane Prentice

Minister for Education and Training: Senator Simon Birmingham

Minister for Vocational Education and Skills: Senator Scott Ryan

Minister for Tourism and International Education: Senator Richard Colbeck

