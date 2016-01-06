A complete history of internet-connected fridges

There’s one piece of technology that’s almost guaranteed to appear at every high-tech trade show: the connected refrigerator.
The idea behind a connected fridge is simple: it’s a fridge with a screen that can show emails, news, order food, and play TV. But internet fridges have been around since 1998, and they have still never taken off.
We took a look at the history of the internet fridge, from early experimental devices in 1998 through to the brand new Android fridge released at CES this year.
The Boca Raton News said on October 5, 1998 that internet fridges were 'looming on the horizon.'
On January 16 1999, the Deseret News said that internet fridges were a passport to the future where everyone would live like the Jetsons. One expert even claimed that connected refrigerators were 'only the tip of the iceberg.'
The BBC latched on to the internet fridge hype in 1999. It published an article on the Electrolux Screenfridge that launched in 2000.
Tech News World published an article about smart homes in 2003 which explained that home networks involving internet fridges were the future.
Remember the Electrolux Screenfridge? It's fine if you don't, not many people do. It launched in 2000, but then everything went quiet. Electrolux gave it a swanky redesign in 2006.
PCWorld said in 2008 that internet fridges could be back from the dead. It was all down to a new $1,999 (£1,361) fridge from Whirlpool that let customers hang devices like photo frames on it.
Samidh Chakrabarti published a blog post detailing how he made his own internet fridge using an old laptop.
In 2011, Australia's Courier-Mail recognised that internet fridges had been a flop, but hinted that they were on the way back.
Tumblr blog F--- Yeah Internet Fridge spotted this SXSW panel that was all about connected fridges.
LG's latest internet fridges could follow you around all day via text messages. You could text them questions about what was in stock.
One way that smart fridges can figure out what is inside them is a camera. The new LG fridge used a camera to send a photo of its insides to its owner.
Forbes contributor Michael Wolf wondered whether technology had advanced enough to make internet fridges affordable.
Wired published an article in 2014 that looked at the 'wonderful' possibilities of internet fridges.
Visa executive Jonathan Vaux told Business Insider at Mobile World Congress in 2015 that in the future, everyone's fridge will have a payment capability.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.