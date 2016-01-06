A complete history of internet-connected fridges

There’s one piece of technology that’s almost guaranteed to appear at every high-tech trade show: the connected refrigerator.

The idea behind a connected fridge is simple: it’s a fridge with a screen that can show emails, news, order food, and play TV. But internet fridges have been around since 1998, and they have still never taken off.

We took a look at the history of the internet fridge, from early experimental devices in 1998 through to the brand new Android fridge released at CES this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.