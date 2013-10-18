The Complete History Of Coffee [Infographic]

An estimated 1.6 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally each day, or just over 2 million cups every five minutes.

Maybe you’re even drinking some right now — 68% of coffee drinkers have a cup within the first hour of waking up.

London-based company Datadial developed an interesting infographic for their client Wild Card that breaks down the history of coffee, different preparation methods, and types of coffee beans.

Check it out below.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.