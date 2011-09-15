COMPLETE GUIDE: How To Pick Stocks When Everything Is Correlated

Much has been made about soaring stock market correlations, and how they could be signalling a Black Monday-style crash.



However, RBC Capital’s U.S. equity strategy team thinks it would be a mistake to just throw up your hands and quit the stock market.

In a note titled Opportunity Exists despite High Correlation, RBC breaks down the Russell 1000.

They found that the top quintile (i.e. top 200 performing stocks) outperformed the bottom quintile by a staggering 38.4% since April 29.

The note identifies the key characteristics that separated the outperformers and the underperforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.