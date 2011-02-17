A Quick Look At The Moves Major Hedge Funds Made In Q4

Unlike Q3 last year, in which gold and Apple were the “it” stocks, so to speak, the latest hedge fund filings tell a different story.



While there were small increases in gold holdings here and there, most kept their gold and mining bets neutral. Tech didn’t appear to be a big story either.

The trends that jumped out to us were huge new bets in health care, energy and financials.

And, some new love for General Motors.

