A Quick Look At The Moves Major Hedge Funds Made In Q4

Unlike Q3 last year, in which gold and Apple were the “it” stocks, so to speak, the latest hedge fund filings tell a different story.

While there were small increases in gold holdings here and there, most kept their gold and mining bets neutral. Tech didn’t appear to be a big story either.

The trends that jumped out to us were huge new bets in health care, energy and financials.

And, some new love for General Motors.

Loving Citi

  • David Tepper's Appaloosa increased stake (~$573 million, added 67 million shares to take stake to ~117 million shares)
  • Eric Mindich's Eton Park increased stake (~$395 million, added 20,000,000 shares to take stake to 80,500,000 shares)
  • Lone Pine opened a new stake ( ~$686,500,000, ~145,000,000 shares)
  • Paul Tudor Jones opened a new stake ( ~$18.7 million, ~4,000,000 million shares)
  • Louis Bacon's Moore Capital opened a stake (~$194 million, ~40,000,000 shares)

Bullish on financials in general

  • Eric Mindich's Eton Park opened stake in Longtop Financial. Increased stakes in Citi, JP Morgan.
  • David Tepper's Appaloosa opened stakes in JPMorgan and Flagstar Bancorp. Increased stakes in Citi; BoFA; Wells Fargo
  • John Paulson's Paulson & Co. increased stakes in Wells Fargo, Suntrust and Capital One.
  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Wells Fargo.
  • Steve Cohen's SAC increased its stakes in Goldman Sachs, Berkshire Hathaway.
  • Pierre Henri-Flamand increased his stake in Sallie Mae.

Getting rid of Bank of America

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway completely liquidated its BofA stake.
  • John Paulson's Paulson & Co. made a significant decrease in its stake to ~$2 billion (~123,000,000 shares)
  • Nelson Peltz's Trian partners liquidated its BofA stake.

Opening stakes in King Pharmaceuticals

  • John Paulson's Paulson & Co. opened a new stake worth ~$284 million (20,000,000 shares)
  • Eric Mindich's Eton Park opened a new stake worth ~$142 million (10,000,000 shares)

Bullish on health care in general

  • John Paulson's Paulson & Co. opened stakes in Medtronic, Baxter and King Pharmaceuticals. He increased his stake in Genzyme.
  • Steve Cohen's SAC Capital increased stakes in Genzyme, Alcon and Humane Genome Sciences.
  • Eric Mindich's Eton Park opened a new stake in King Pharmaceuticals, Emergency Medical Services and Mindray Medical. He increased stakes in Genzyme.
  • Dan Loeb bought more Alcon.

Major bets on energy

  • Dan Loeb opened stakes in Lyondellbasell, Massey and Williams.
  • John Paulson opened new stakes in Transocean and Anadarko.
  • Steve Cohen's SAC Capital increased its stake in BP.
  • Eric Mindich opened stakes in YPF Sociedad Anonima, Energy XXI, National Fuel Gas and El Paso.
  • David Einhorn bought more BP.

Buying up Sprint Nextel

  • David Einhorn's Greenlight bought ~60 million shares (~$250 million)
  • Steve Cohen's SAC double its stake to ~$100 million (added ~10,300,000 to take stake to ~22,209,200 shares)

Shiny new stakes in General Motors

  • Bill Ackman's Pershing Square opened a new GM stake worth ~ $261 million (~7,000,000 shares)
  • David Tepper's Appaloosa opened a new stake in GM worth ~$50 million (~1,381,000 shares)

Still keen on gold, mining and metals

  • George Soros increased his stakes in SPDR Gold Trust, Platinum Group, Kinross and PanAmerican Silver
  • Eric Mindich opened stakes in Goldcorp, Platinum Group.
  • David Einhorn opened a new stake in ETF Market Vectors.

