This Is The Only Guide You'll Need To Decipher Your W-2

The countdown to tax season is officially underway, and employees should have their W-2 in the mail by Jan. 31.



That’s the easy part. Deciphering the form(s) is the real challenge, and unfortunately, you won’t get anywhere with the IRS without them. Luckily, tax preparer service H&R Block has come up with this handy infographic on the ins and outs of the W-2.

Click image to see a larger version

The Complete Guide To The W-2 Form via H&R Block

SEE ALSO: 10 mistakes that make investors their own worst enemy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.