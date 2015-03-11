The complete destruction of Donetsk airport shows just how bad it's gotten in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists have been fighting battles across Ukraine for almost a year, killing upwards of 6000 soldiers and civilians in the process. It’s been a bloody war, one which has completely rocked the country.

Nowhere is that more apparent than at the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, Ukraine. After months of sustained battles, with both sides attempting to gain control of the facility, it has been complete decimated and reduced to rubble.

Yet, the conflicts rages on. When looking at the photos of the airport, it’s hard to see what there’s left to fight for.

