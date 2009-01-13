START >

The global economic collapse has been rough on everyone. But it’s been really rough on these guys.



Do these moguls still have more money than you’ll ever make in 178 lifetimes? Of course! (In most cases. Some of them have been wiped out.)

But it’s not every day that you wake up and realise you’ve lost, say, $30 billion (casino mogul Sheldon Adelson). And it’s a bummer to have to choose between your professional soccer team and your 300+ foot yacht with missile-detection system (Roman Abramovich).

And, so, without further ado, here’s The Complete Biggest Losers, our list of global moguls creamed by the crash. There are 64 of them, so grab your coffee, start clicking, and watch the wealth evaporate…

*If you want to see the who lost what based on industry, click on the categories below.

