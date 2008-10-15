The Compleat Nouriel Roubini

Never heard the full Nouriel Roubini horror speech? Well, now’s a good a time as any. Some highlights from Nouriel’s excellent opus on Bloomberg TV today (click for video):



The $250 billion bank recapitalization is only the beginning. The government will soon have to re-up (because it hasn’t dealt with the huge writedown problem), and it will eventually have to take a much more active role in bank management. Otherwise, we’ll just have a plague of zombie banks, like Japan.

House prices will fall 40%, worse than the Great Depression. (Sounds horrifying, but we’re more than halfway there).

Worst recession in 40 years, now projected to last 18-24 months.

Stock market rally will sputter

Economy is “really tanking”

Total bank losses from crap debt will be “closer to $3 trillion” (up from previous estimate of $1-$2 trillion). This compares to about $650 billion of writeoffs so far.

Our new $1 trillion annual deficits will likely cause Russia, China, and the other countries who are funding our spending spree to say, hey, wait a minute, why are we funding this banana republic. Raise our interest rate or we’re history.

If you’ve never seen the Nouriel show, definitely watch the video (15 minutes). Then read about what it’s like to be a world-famous prophet of doom.

