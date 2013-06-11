The Company That Operates The ASX Has Halted Trading Of Its Own Shares As It Seeks To Raise $553m

Getty / Sergio Dionisio

ASX Limited has requested a 3-day trading halt as it attempts to raise $553m to fund its futures clearing facility and pay off $250m in debt.

The capital raising round will be led by UBS. It will be open to institutional investors until Thursday and retail investors for three weeks from Monday 17 June.

The ASX is offering a share price of $30, which is 16% less than Friday’s close of $35.84.

