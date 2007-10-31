The Company Hulu Really Will Kill: Joost

Hulu won’t even scratch YouTube’s dominance of world video consumption (especially if it cuts a distribution deal with YouTube), but it may create one Internet casualty: Joost. Unlike Joost, which attempts to convert PC-based video consumption into a passive, couch-potato experience, Hulu actually serves up TV content the way most Internet users want it: In snackable nuggets, without the need for the download of a fat “player.”

