The 15 companies that flooded your inbox with the most email spam in 2015

Nathan McAlone
Harry potter lettersWarner Bros./YouTube

Unroll.Me, a nifty app that helps you kill annoying email subscriptions, has released its annual list of the worst email spam offenders for 2015.

Deals companies Groupon and LivingSocial took the top spots for most emails blasted off, but social media giants and clothing companies filled out much of the rest.

As far as the “most unsubscribed” companies, the top three were StumbleUpon (43%), Live Nation (38%), and Goodreads (35%). Twitter was the only company to make both lists, sending an average of 173 emails per user and getting a 35% unsubscribe rate.

Here are the full lists.

The top 15 biggest spammers:

  1. Groupon — 388 emails sent on avg per user
  2. LivingSocial — 363 emails sent on avg per user
  3. Facebook — 310 emails sent on avg per user
  4. Meetup — 199 emails sent on avg per user
  5. J. Crew — 175 emails sent on avg per user
  6. Twitter — 173 emails sent on avg per user
  7. Victoria’s Secret — 160 emails sent on avg per user
  8. LinkedIn — 157 emails sent on avg per user
  9. Gilt — 155 emails sent on avg per user
  10. Kohls — 154 emails sent on avg per user
  11. Banana Republic — 145 emails sent on avg per user
  12. Gap — 139 emails sent on avg per user
  13. Old Navy — 137 emails sent on avg per user
  14. Bed Bath & Beyond — 135 emails sent on avg per user
  15. Target — 120 emails sent on avg per user

The top 15 most unsubscribed:

  1. StumbleUpon — 43% unsubscribe rate
  2. Live Nation — 38% unsubscribe rate
  3. Goodreads — 35% unsubscribe rate
  4. Foursquare — 35% unsubscribe rate
  5. Shop Your Way Rewards — 35% unsubscribe rate
  6. Twitter — 35% unsubscribe rate
  7. Trulia — 35% unsubscribe rate
  8. Pottery Barn — 34% unsubscribe rate
  9. Classmates.com — 34% unsubscribe rate
  10. Flipboard — 34% unsubscribe rate
  11. Change.org — 33% unsubscribe rate
  12. Ticketmaster — 33% unsubscribe rate
  13. Ibotta — 33% unsubscribe rate
  14. Pottery Barn Kids — 33% unsubscribe rate
  15. iHeart — 32% unsubscribe rate

