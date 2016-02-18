The 15 companies that flooded your inbox with the most email spam in 2015

Unroll.Me, a nifty app that helps you kill annoying email subscriptions, has released its annual list of the worst email spam offenders for 2015.

Deals companies Groupon and LivingSocial took the top spots for most emails blasted off, but social media giants and clothing companies filled out much of the rest.

As far as the “most unsubscribed” companies, the top three were StumbleUpon (43%), Live Nation (38%), and Goodreads (35%). Twitter was the only company to make both lists, sending an average of 173 emails per user and getting a 35% unsubscribe rate.

Here are the full lists.

The top 15 biggest spammers:

Groupon — 388 emails sent on avg per user LivingSocial — 363 emails sent on avg per user Facebook — 310 emails sent on avg per user Meetup — 199 emails sent on avg per user J. Crew — 175 emails sent on avg per user Twitter — 173 emails sent on avg per user Victoria’s Secret — 160 emails sent on avg per user LinkedIn — 157 emails sent on avg per user Gilt — 155 emails sent on avg per user Kohls — 154 emails sent on avg per user Banana Republic — 145 emails sent on avg per user Gap — 139 emails sent on avg per user Old Navy — 137 emails sent on avg per user Bed Bath & Beyond — 135 emails sent on avg per user Target — 120 emails sent on avg per user

The top 15 most unsubscribed:

StumbleUpon — 43% unsubscribe rate Live Nation — 38% unsubscribe rate Goodreads — 35% unsubscribe rate Foursquare — 35% unsubscribe rate Shop Your Way Rewards — 35% unsubscribe rate Twitter — 35% unsubscribe rate Trulia — 35% unsubscribe rate Pottery Barn — 34% unsubscribe rate Classmates.com — 34% unsubscribe rate Flipboard — 34% unsubscribe rate Change.org — 33% unsubscribe rate Ticketmaster — 33% unsubscribe rate Ibotta — 33% unsubscribe rate Pottery Barn Kids — 33% unsubscribe rate iHeart — 32% unsubscribe rate

