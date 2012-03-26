These Are The Companies That Will Make A Killing Off Of The Coming 'Industrial Revolution' In America

Photo: (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Last week, Citi analysts argued that technological breakthroughs—particularly in shale oil extraction—that will allow energy companies to exploit petroleum resources that were formerly inaccessible could spark an “industrial revolution” across the North American continent.In fact, they think that oil production could almost double—in just the next 8 years!



A follow-up report from Citi’s equities team highlights the companies that are already in position to take advantage of this energy boom. While analysts argue that the effect of an energy boom would be transformative and extend far beyond the oil industry, these are the companies that will be directly and locally impacted by the technological breakthroughs in resource extraction.

Chevron (CVX) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Locations: Permian, Niobrara/Colorado, Monterey, Utica, Duvemay, Wolfcamp, Antrim CVX expects total unconventional oil and gas production of 175 mboe/d by 2017. CVX's most under-appreciated unconventional liquids positions are in the Utica (600K acres), California and Pemian (700K acres) basins. On the refining side, CVX has close to 100 kbod of refining capacity that benefits from interior US crude oil prices.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Canadian Oil Sands, Wolfcamp, Avalon, Duvernay COP expects to have its Eagle Ford production up to 100 mboe/d by the end of this year. Total production from the Bakken, Eagleford and Permian is expected to hit 250 mboe/d in 2016 (mostly liquids). SAGD production in Canada is expected to be over 150 mboe/d in 2016. On the refining side, COP has nearly 500 kbod of interior US refining capacity that benefits from discounted feedstock. Exxon (XOM) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Monterey, Utica, Cardium, Smackover, Woodford, Nequen Basin (Argentina) Over 40% of XOM's 90 billion boe resource base is unconventional oil and gas and heavy oil / oil sands. XOM most significant position in the US unconventional liquids plays are the Permian (400K acres), Smackover (215K acres), Woodford (300K acres) and Bakken (395K acres). XOM is on track to deliver an incremental 345 mboe/d of gross bitumen production from the Kearl Oil Sands project starting at the end of this year. On the refining side, XOM has nearly 750 kbod of interior US and Canadian refining capacity that benefits from lower feedstock costs. Hess (HES) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Locations: Bakken, Eagle Ford, Utica US shale as a % of total production is expected to go from an estimated 17% in 2012 to 29% in 2017. Its position in the Bakken is built around legacy acreage the company had for decades. Access to evacuation routes is a current advantage via rail (initial capacity at end of Feb 2012 54mb/d). Bakken production is expected to grow 100% in 2012 to an avg 60mboe/d. HES will grow it Bakken production to 120mboe/d in 2015. HES is delineating / appraising the Eagle Ford and Utica. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Location: Canadian Oil Sands IMO is 69% owned by XOM. We estimate IMO will double liquids production in Canada over the next 5-6 years through the Kearl Oil project and expansion of its Cold Lake facilities. IMO together with XOM are the leaders in applying technology to the oil sands development. IMO controls just over 400 kbod of refining capacity in interior Canada that benefits from cheap feed stocks and wide oil basis. Occidental (OXY) Industry: Integrated Oil and Gas Locations: Bakken, Permian, Monterey In California, OXY is drilling 140+ shale wells in 1H2012 (outside Elk Hills ~80% of production is black oil and high value condensate). OXY's domestic production growth is supported by California (guidance of 3-4mboe/d growth per month), with potential for y-o-y growth to be between 8-10% domestically if the pace of growth is steady. We estimate OXY's California liquids production will be 18% of global production in 2012 - growing to 30% by 2018. We estimate total US production as % of global production will increase from 58% in 2012 to 61% by 2018. Andarko (APC) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Monterey Most of the domestic liquids growth is expected to come from the Eagle Ford shale along with the Wattenberg Niobrara field. Production growth in Niobrara is expected at 20%+ for the next 2- 3 years.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Industry: Exploration and Production Location: Canadian Oil Sands CNQ expected to grow Canadian oil sands production by 15%+ this year (primary heavy, thermal in-situ and Horizon restart). It is planning on spending $2 billion on major expansion at the Horizon oil project this year. North American oil production is expected to grow from 400 MBbl/d currently to 550 MBbl/d in 2014.

Chesapeake (CHK) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Utica Liquids growth from 106 MBOE/d now to 250 MBOE/d in 2015. But oil benefit is probably limited since most of this growth will come from the NGL side (Utica and Eagle Ford). CHK is selling the Permian and cutting back on the Bakken due to bad well results.

Concho (CXO) Industry: Exploration and Production Location: Permian CXO is a pure Permian player with over 520k net acres and more than 9,000 drilling locations in the basin (~10 year inventory). Concho is expected to grow its production in the Permian basin by 19% in 2012 and will average 35 rigs in the basin.

Devon (DVN) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Permian, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Utica, Canadian Oil Sands New Ventures + Permian would have to become the focus to realise the full benefit of it. The company is still spending 20% of capex on Barnett, which is mostly dry gas. But it is increasingly shifting towards the New Ventures and the Permian along with additional benefit from Sinopec as a partner which both frees up capital and spreads exploration risk. Also, oil sands production is expected to more than double in the next couple of years. EOG (EOG) Industry: Discovery and Exploration Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Nequen Basin (Argentina) One of the best positioned U.S. liquids shale players. Largest oil acreage holder in the Eagle Ford (535k net acres). Poised to post 30%+ liquids growth in 2012 and 20%+ in 2013-14 largely driven by the Eagle Ford followed by Permian Wolfcamp, Barnett Combo and Bakken.

Marathon (MRO) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado MRO's Eagle Ford production is estimated to grow from ~30mboe/d est in 2012 to 105mboe/d in 2016. There is upside to these estimates with further down spacing, drilling optimization (pad drilling, longer laterals) and stacked plays (Buda, Austin Chalk, Edwards). In the Niobrara, MRO is drilling 25-30 wells in 2012 (expect to complete 2 wells / month).

Newfield (NFX) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Bakken, Eagle Ford Liquids production growth is expected at 20%+ this year, while natural gas is expected to decline by 9%+. Growing liquids production in the Uinta Basin as well as oil production in Malaysia. Slower production growth in Bakken. In the Midcontinent, the focus is on the oily Cana Woodford play where it's running 7 rigs this year.

Noble (NBL) Industry: Exploration and Production Location: Niobrara/Colorado Noble is growing production in the Marcellus rapidly in the liquids rich portion (NGLs) and steadily growing production in the DJ Basin. The Gulf of Mexico should be a bigger part of the portfolio, with three development projects coming online in 2H'12 and multiple exploration regions. Internationally - NBL's West Africa projects are coming online in 2012 and 2014.

Range Resources (RRC) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Mississippi Lime, Utica Recently increased their production growth forecast from 27% to 33%, all liquids (40% yr/yr growth) from the Marcellus and Mississippian. Developing 'super rich' part of the Marcellus with 75% NGL content.

SandRidge Energy (SD) Industry: Exploration and Production Locations: Permian, Mississippi Lime SD holds 1.5mm net acres in the Mississippian where we estimate over 2 BBOE of net unrisked resource potential. SD is ramping up its rig count to a peak of 45 in late 2013, up from an average of 14 in 2011. We expect the Mississippian to be the primary driver of ~30% organic yr/yr growth in oil volumes in both 2012 and 2013 and 21% in 2014. SD also holds ~225k net acres in the Central Basin Platform of the greater Permian Basin, where it primarily targets shallow carbonate reservoirs with vertical wells. We expect SD to continue running 13 rigs and drill ~750 wells per year for the next several years, achieving modest growth of ~5% per annum in the Permian.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Industry: Exploration and Production Location: Bakken WLL holds 683k net acres in the Williston Basin prospective for the Bakken and Three Forks formations. We expect WLL to increase its average rig count in the Williston from 17 in 2011 to 23 in 2012 and 26 in 2013 with its production from the basin increasing 37%/17% in 2012/2013.

Atlas Pipeline Partners, LP (APL) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners Locations: Permian, Mississippi Lime, Woodford shale APL has a very attractive gas processing asset position in liquids rich regions of West Texas (Wolfberry and Spraberry trends in Permian), West OK (Anadarko basin/ Mississippian lime) and Woodford shale/Ardmore basin. The partnership also continues to execute its organic growth strategy through processing plant expansions that should begin to drive results as early as the back half of 2012 and throughout 2013.

Chesapeake Midstream Partners (CHKM) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Permian, NGL-rich Marcellus South CHKM is the primary gatherer (2.7 Bcf/day) for Chesapeake Corp (CHK)'s natural gas production, with highly structured fee-based contracts. Given CHK's shift to liquids-rich basins, CHKM should benefit from both their recent acquisition of the NGL-rich Marcellus South gathering assets and from additional asset drop downs that could include gathering & transporting oil and NGLs in the Midcontinent region.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Piceance DPM has gathering & processing assets in the Eagle Ford and Piceance. We expected DPM to increase its exposure to the Permian, Niobrara & Mississippi Lime through sizable co- investments and drop downs from its GP, DCP Midstream LLC a ConocoPhillips & Spectra JV, that could ultimately double the partnership's asset base. DPM plans to spend ~$2.9 billion on expansion projects over the next 3-years.

Enbridge Inc./Enbridge Energy (ENB/EEP) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, Canadian Oil Sands, Anadarko basin, and NGL-rich regions of Barnett Enbridge is the largest transporter of crude oil from Western Canada and the Bakken to PADD II refineries and the Cushing, OK marketing hub. ENB has identified $20 billion in projects over the next several years designed to bring heavy Canadian crude and US unconventional crude to consuming markets. The partnership (EEP) which is consolidated by ENB is also making sizable investments toward growing its natural gas gathering & processing assets in the midcontinent region in addition to improving its NGL transport connectivity to premium Gulf Coast markets. The partnership is currently executing ~$2.0 billion of organic growth investments with ~$1.4 billion of these investments expected to come on-line in 1H'12.

Energen (EGN) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Location: Permian Will invest ~$1bn in the Permian next year and will have the 5th largest operated rig count - EGN will continue to benefit from a shift in focus to oil & liquids rich production away from US natural gas.

Enterprise Products Partners, LP (EPD) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Utica, Piceance EPD is the largest MLP by market cap, with the most expansive gas processing and NGL logistics footprint with exposure to almost every major NGL-rich basin in the US. EPD also has an industry leading fractionation asset base on the Gulf Coast, with excellent connectivity to downstream petrochemical end-markets. The partnership is in the midst of executing on a ~$6.5 billion portfolio of expansion projects that are in various stages of completion.

Genesis Energy (GEL) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Location: Eagle Ford GEL's uniquely situated on-shore crude oil logistics assets (pipelines, trucks, and barges) along the Gulf Coast should benefit from supply growth out of the Eagle Ford and the continued need for incremental crude oil transportation assets. The partnership has also significantly expanded its Deepwater GOM asset portfolio through is acquisition of interests in the CHOPs and Poseidon oil pipelines.

MarkWest Energy, LP (MWE) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Mississippi Lime, Utica, NGL-rich Marcellus South, Granite Wash and, Woodford Shale MWE owns and operates the largest and most attractive processing and fractionation asset footprints in the liquid rich areas of the Marcellus. We believe the partnership has one of the most unique and defensible asset positions in this particular area that provides MWE a recurring portfolio of investment opportunities as this resource is developed over the next 5 to 10 years. Further, MWE is well positioned in the Utica through its JV that allows the partnership to participate in 60% of cash flows without contributing to the first $500 million of investment. The partnership is also currently building NGL transport connectivity to Sarnia and US Gulf Coast markets through JVs.

ONEK Inc./ONEK Partners, LP (OKE/OKS) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, Permian, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Woodford shale OKE through its consolidated partnership (OKS) has an extensive gathering, processing, storage and transport portfolio for natural gas and NGLs. OKS has a vertically integrated system of NGL midstream assets that connect prolific basins such as the Bakken, Permian and Niobrara through major market hubs in Conway, KS and Mont Belvieu, TX to refining and petchem markets along

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Plains All American LLP (PAA) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Canadian Oil Sands PAA has a competitive advantage through a strategically located crude oil pipeline and storage business that allows it to capitalise on the supply and demand imbalances that regularly occur in the U.S. and Canadian crude oil markets that is further complemented by the industry's largest crude oil logistics fleet (trucks, barges and rail cars). PAA should continue to benefit from attractive organic growth opportunities around its base assets and recent acquisitions. Mgmt announced a new crude pipeline expansion to serve growing production in the Mississippian lime play in midcon region, while continuing to execute on projects in the Permian Basin, Bakken, and Eagle Ford. Mgmt now expects 2012 CAPEX to be ~$850 mil, up 60% Y-o-Y.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Rose Rock Midstream Partners (RRMS) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, Niobrara/Colorado Formed by SEMG in 2011, RRMS is engaged in gathering, transporting, storage and marketing of crude oil from the Midcontinent, Bakken and Niobrara basins. Current projects include further expanding its crude oil storage terminal in Cushing, OK and Platteville loading rack that will take increasing volumes out of the Niobrara / DJ basin.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Spectra Energy (SE) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Spectra owns 50% of DCP Midstream (a joint venture with ConocoPhillips), which represents approximately 25% of its earnings. SE's extensive natural gas pipeline network on the Eastern half of the US and in Western Canada is expected to benefit from stable growth in natural gas consumption and the changing flows of gas out of the Marcellus region. Most of SE's liquids exposure is through DPM.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Sunoco, Inc./Sunoco Logistics (SUN/SXL) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Utica Sunoco through its consolidated position in Sunoco Logists (SXL) owns transport, terminal and logistics assets connected to key oil markets such as Cushing Oklahoma, West Texas, the Bakken and the Gulf Coast. SXL expects to invest $300 million on projects in 2012 that include a West TX crude pipeline expansion, further expansion of its Nederland crude oil terminal, and the Mariner West project that will provide ethane take-away capacity out of the Marcellus.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Targa Resources LP/GP (TRGP/NGLS) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Permian, Mississippi Lime Targa is the second largest NGL fractionator on the Gulf Coast, with strategically positioned logistics assets providing connectivity to downstream petrochemical end-markets. NGLS also has natural gas gathering and processing plants in the liquids rich Permian, North TX, and Mississippi Lime basins.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Tesoro Logistics (TLLP) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Location: Bakken TLLP was formed by Tesoro Corporation (TSO) in 2011 to own and operate their crude oil and refined products logistics assets through structured, fee-based contracts. TLLP has primary exposure to crude oil production growth in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana through its crude oil gathering system and logistics assets, with TSO as their anchor customer.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets TransCanada (TRP) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Bakken, other small locations Will benefit from exposure to Oil sands and the need to transport crude by pipeline to either the US or abroad. Plans to build the $7bn Keystone pipeline have halted, but we expect the pipeline to gain regulatory approval in the US in the next 12 months.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado WES generates 77% of its gross margins in liquids rich resources basins and is the primary midstream growth vehicle for its general partner, Anadarko Petroleum (APC). The partnership has a growing asset footprint in the Eagle Ford and Niobrara plays that will also benefit from a growing portfolio of midstream assets still held at its general partner through potential asset drop- downs. Source: Citigroup Global Markets Williams Companies/Williams Partners, LP (WMB/WPZ) Industry: Pipelines and Master Limited Partners (MLPs) Locations: Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Utica, NGL-rich Marcellus South, Piceance Williams through its consolidated position in Williams Partners (WPZ) owns gathering and processing, fractionation, storage and transportation assets in the Piceane, Mancos, and other NW basins, as well as on the Gulf Coast. WPZ has exposure to Bakken crude through it's Overland Pass Pipeline which will see additional volumes from the OKS planned Bakken pipeline. WPZ has recently invested heavily in the Marcellus, leveraging their Transco pipeline - the US's largest gas pipeline system with connectivity to premium East Coast and Gulf Coast markets. Over the next two years the partnership is undertaking midstream expansion projects that amount to ~$3.1 billion. Source: Citigroup Global Markets Baker Hughes (BHI) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Monterey, Utica Baker Hughes provides drilling tools and oilfield services, including pressure pumping services, in the major North America shale plays. Last year 52% of revenues and 62% of operating income came form North America.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets C&J Energy Services (CJES) Industry: Field Services Locations: Permian, Eagle Ford, and other small locations C&J Energy Services is a pure play on pressure pumping services in the oil shale plays. By the end of 2012 it will have nine hydraulic fracturing fleets with slightly more than 300,000 aggregate horsepower serving the Eagleford and Permian basins.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Halliburton (HAL) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Mississippi Lime, Monterey, Utica Halliburton is the largest provider of oilfield equipment and services to the North American shale drilling market. The company has the largest market share and is the price leader in pressure pumping services in most basins.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Helmerich & Payne (HP) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado Helmerich & Payne is the industry leader in providing high tech fit-for-purpose rigs capable of efficiently drilling long horizontal well bores in the major oil shale plays. U.S. land drilling services account for 83% of total company revenues. Source: Citigroup Global Markets Lufkin (LUFK) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado Lufkin manufactures artificial lift technologies that enhance oil recovery in the North America shale plays. The company is best known for its reciprocating rod lift pumping units which lift liquids out of the well when they no longer flow to the surface from natural reservoir pressures.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Nabors (NBR) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, Utica, Other locations Nabors is an industry leader in providing drilling and pressure pumping services for the North America market. In recent years it has focused on building fit-for-purpose rigs that have been successfully deployed in the major oil shale plays.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Superior Energy Services (SPN) Industry: Field Services Locations: Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara/Colorado, other smaller locations Superior provides pressure pumping, coiled tubing, fluid handling, and well intervention services in the North America land market. Approximately two thirds of the company's revenues and a similar portion of operating profit come from North America land.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets HollyFrontier (HFC) Industry: Refiners Locations: Bakken, Permian, Niobrara/Colorado All of HFC's refineries (~450 kbod of crude capacity) are located in the interior US where they have unprecedented capability to consume virtually all their crude benchmarked to WTI.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Industry: Refiners Location: Utica Approximately 50% (~600 kbod) of MPC refineries are located in the Midwest. MPC is capable of running about 30-40% of its crude slate benchmarked to WTI. MPC would be the primarily beneficiary of ramp up in crude supply from the Utica shale.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Tesoro (TSO) Industry: Refiners Locations: Bakken, Niobrara/Colorado, Utica Approximately 17% (~120 kbod) of TSO refineries are located in the Midwest and Rockies. These assets are capable of running crudes that trade at even lower prices than their benchmark, WTI price. TSO Mandan refinery is almost exclusively runs Bakken crude while its Salt Lake refinery has the ability to run black and yellow wax crudes.

Source: Citigroup Global Markets Valerio (VLO) Industry: Refiners Locations: Eagle Ford, Monterey Valero is the largest independent refiner in the world with nearly 3 million barrels of day of throughput capacity virtually all in the US. While VLO's position in the Midcontinent is only 15% of its capacity, we believe its extensive Gulf Coast system will eventually benefit from the flood of crude oil rolling into the Gulf Coast over the next few years as pipeline capacity unlocks the bottleneck from Cushing to the Gulf Coast. Wait—what's all this about an energy revolution? CITI: The US Energy Industry Is Going To Grow So Fast, It Will Spark A New 'Industrial Revolution' >

