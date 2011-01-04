The Commuter Congress Could Mean More Gridlock In Washington

The Daily Beast and Newsweek can only find one new member of Congress who plans to move his family to Washington. Lisa Miller on a subtle D.C. culture shift that could yield more gridlock.



In its midcentury heyday, 50 or so members of the Senate Wives’ Club, met at 10 o’clock each Tuesday morning, Democrats and Republicans alike, sitting together in Red Cross uniforms, rolling bandages and exchanging the intimate details of their lives.

“We became close friends,” remembers Ellen Proxmire, whose late husband, William Proxmire, spent three decades in the Senate. “We all lived here. We would see each other on weekends.”

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

