A Scottish Bartender Created A Cocktail With 71 Ingredients From All Over The World

Bartenders beware — this might be the most complicated drink on earth.

In celebration of the XX Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, top Glasgow mixologist Mal Spence of the Kelingrove Café has created the Commonwealth Cocktail, which has a total of 71 ingredients.

That’s the greatest number of ingredients ever used in one cocktail, according to People Make Glasgow.

The drink contains ingredients sourced from every nation competing in the Commonwealth games, making it truly representative of the event. Ingredients include papaya from Rwanda, dragonfruit from Belize, mangosteen from India, and red apple from England.

Spence gave out 71 free Commonwealth Cocktails at the Kelvingrove Café beginning on July 23, and all 71 were gone by the end of that day, according to Kelvingrove Cafe’s Facebook page. However, People Make Glasgow does provide a very modified recipe for an at-home Commonwealth Cocktail, so you can get a little taste of the drink.

Here is the full list of ingredients used in the Commonwealth Cocktail:

Africa

Botswana: devils claw (genus clerodendrum)

Cameroon: bitter leaf (piper umbellatum)

Ghana: taro (psidium guajava)

Kenya: chives

Lesotho: rosehip

Malawi: cacao (pycreuscyperaceae)

Mauritius: wild raspberry (rubus rosifolius)

Mozambique: cassava

Namibia: prickly pear

Nigeria: utazi leaves

Rwanda: papaya

Seychelles: citronella

Sierra Leone: cashew nut (piassava)

South Africa: roobus

Swaziland: sycamore fig

Tanzania: cloves

Uganda: nakati eggplant

Zambia: sorrel

Americas

Belize: dragonfruit

Bermuda: arabica coffee beans

Canada: logan berry

Falkland Islands: bitter cress

Guyana: sugar cane

St. Helena: St. Helena tea plant

Asia

Bangladesh: jujubi

Brunei Darussalam: durian fruit

India: mangosteen

Malaysia: galangal

Maldives: pomegranate (annaaru)

Pakistan: saffron

Singapore: rambutan

Sri Lanka: ripe jakfruit

Caribbean

Anguilla: mango

Antigua & Barbuda: tamarind

Bahamas: egg fruit

Barbados: sour cherry

British Virgin Islands: noni

Cayman Islands: sage (salvia caymanensis)

Dominica: guava leaf

Grenada: lemon grass

Jamaica: okra

Montserrat: devil’s horse whip

St. Kitts & Nevis: tamon

St. Lucia: sweet basil

St. Vincent & The Grenadines: arrowroot

Trinidad & Tobago: tonka bean

Turks & Caicos Islands: sapodilla

Europe

Cyprus: basil-thyme (Άκινος)

England: red apple

Gibraltar: maqui berry

Guernsey: blueberries

Isle of Man: new potatoes

Jersey: lavender

Malta: star anise

Northern Ireland: bog rosemary

Scotland: wild Scottish strawberry

Wales: wild cotoneaster

Oceania

Australia: aniseed myrtle (syzygium anisatum) (gundabluie) (bardi bush)

Cook Islands: custard apple seeds (annona reticulata)

Kiribati: dried coconut meat (copra)

Nauru: pumpkin seeds

New Zealand: manuka honey

Niue: paw paw

Norfolk Island: yam

Papua New Guinea: taro (colocasia esculenta)

Samoa: ladies finger (small, sweet banana)

Solomon Islands: taro leaves

Tonga: avocado (avoka)

Tuvalu: breadfruit

Vanuatu: plantain

Fiji: kava root

