The Commonwealth Bank's network crashed for several hours today

Commonwealth Bank. Photo: Getty Images

The Commonwealth Bank’s customer banking systems went down for several hours across Australia today.

People lost access to their funds via eftpos and online banking.

“Services were restored by 2.40 pm, however Commonwealth Bank acknowledges some customers may face slight delays in our branches,” a bank spokesman said. “We apologise to all our customers affected by this issue and we thank them for their patience.”

Online payment platform eWAY had advised its merchants not to try using Commonwealth Bank’s network until the problem has been resolved. “This is an Australian wide issue and affecting all CBA Merchants and Cardholders across all payment providers,” eWay said.

Questions were being asked on social media:

On Facebook, Billy Richards asked: Anyone else have unauthorised transactions from a “Sony31 919-689-6295 NC610 *your Last 4 Card Digits*?

And on Twitter:

@CommBank can you explain why people in my office and friends all have unauthorised transactions from same source? — Billy Richards (@Billzerb) June 12, 2015

@CoreySpeers Hey Corey, we are experiencing some issues with our system. We are working on a fix and we'll provide further updates soon. — CommBank (@CommBank) June 12, 2015

