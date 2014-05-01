The Commonwealth Bank's CIO Is Leaving

Getty/ AFP

Commonwealth Bank’s Chief Information Officer Michael Harte is leaving the company.

Harte will stay on as CBA’s Group Executive, Enterprise Services and Chief Information Officer until mid-2014.

He’s off to Barclays Bank in London, taking up the role of chief operations and technology officer.

CBA chief Ian Narev said one of Harte’s biggest accomplishments during his eight years at the company was driving the application of technology to modern banking.

“We greatly appreciate Michael’s contribution to our IT strategy which has built a strong team and a pipeline of value-creating technology solutions which will benefit our customers and businesses for years to come,” Narev said.

“During the past eight years Michael has been a valued and energetic member of the Group’s Executive Committee. On behalf of the entire Group, we wish Michael all the very best as he pursues the next phase of his career.”

CBA said it will be looking within its ranks for Harte’s replacement and is expecting a decision will be made in June.

“Technology is a core strategic priority of the Group, and I am very pleased that we have a strong pool of internal candidates who will provide strategic continuity, and also lead us through the next phase of our technology and operations innovation, while maintaining on-going focus on security and resilience,” Narev said.

