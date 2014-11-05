The Commonwealth Bank Starts The Financial Year With A $2.3 billion First Quarter Cash Profit

The Commonwealth Bank posted an unaudited $2.3 billion first quarter cash profit, up 10% from $2.1 billion.
Statutory net profit rose by 14% to $2.4 billion.
The bank says told overall business momentum is being maintained.
In home lending remains on profitable growth in a competitive market.
The four big banks have all reported their 2014 full year results, posting a record combined $28.6 billion in cash earnings.
