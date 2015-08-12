The Commonwealth Bank makes $1 million profit each and every hour

The Commonwealth Bank is the first Australian company to make $1 million in profit each hour of the day, even at night.
There are 8760 hours in a year. The bank almost made $1 million an hour last year when it posted a $8.68 billion cash profit.
The latest result for the 12 months to June brings in $9.137 billion cash profit for the bank.
That’s $1.04 million per hour.
