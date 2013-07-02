The Commonwealth Bank Has A New Digital Marketing Unit

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Commonwealth Bank has restructured its digital marketing operations after the departure of former chief marketing and online officer Andy Lark in May.

“The Commonwealth Bank recently created a Digital Channels team which will enable further investment and deliver digital solutions across the Retail, Business and Wealth Management areas of the Bank,” a spokesperson said.

“This team is being led by Lisa Frazier, who led the team responsible for the creation and launch of the Bank’s MyWealth platform earlier this year.”

Frazier was appointed Executive General Manager of Digital Channels last month. She spent 9 years at McKinsey prior to joining the bank.

Former CMO Lark joined CommBank in 2011 from the IT industry and was responsible for a range of new applications and social platforms for customers, partners and staff.

He told colleagues in May that he was leaving CommBank due in part to his passion for “building great brands as an entrepreneur”.

