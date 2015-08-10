The Commodore that made Peter Brock a household name is for sale, tonight

The first Brock Commodore. Almost. Picture: Shannons

There’s a couple of very special things about this very unremarkable looking Holden Commodore being auctioned in Sydney tonight.

For starters, look inside and you’ll see this:

Picture: Shannons

It’s allowed to carry that “001” engraved on the Momo steering wheel because this 1979 VB sedan is the first ever “Brock” Commodore.

In fact, it’s pre-first. It’s the prototype which the Australian racing legend used to test all the parts for the next 499 limited edition VC models, which hit the market in the early 80s.

It’s also the only one not to come in the signature HDT shades of Firethorn Red, Palais White and Tuxedo Black, which is a great excuse for keeping the very suburban two-tone Sage Green theme.

Step into the green room, ladies. Picture: Shannons

Most importantly, this is the car that launched the second, and most famous, coming of Peter Brock. Prior to its development, Brock won four Bathurst 500s in LJ, LX and LH Toranas.

But in 1979, Holden pulled out of motor racing in Australia, and Brock needed cash to keep racing. Using this 1979 VB as the prototype, he pulled together a team and convinced Holden to let him develop specially modded road cars for sale to the public, in order to fund his career.

In the next eight years, Brock and his Commodores reigned as King of the Mountain five times, along with a couple of Sandown Endurance wins.

Donk. Smoking Queenslanders since 1980. Picture: Shannons

For between $85,000-$95,000, you can own it. It’s got 115,525km on the clock, not bad for a 36-year-old car. It can probably still do the 0-100km/h dash in 8.4 seconds.

Eleven years ago, the car salesman who originally sold it on behalf of Brock in 1982 bought it back off the mate’s stepfather he sold it to, and has been restoring it ever since.

“I’ve kept my ear to the ground and been searching for another 001 for the better part of 30 years and it’s never surfaced,” owner Jim Middleton told News Ltd. “No-one has ever come forward with 001 in red, white or black.”

And in case you’re wondering, there is a “000” out there somewhere, a light blue VC which reportedly hasn’t been seen for a few years.

If you’re thinking of bidding on “001”, here’s the inspection report.

But if you miss out, and there’s still plenty on offer to boost your automotive history collection. Here’s a few other highlights under the hammer at the Shannons Sydney Winter Classic auction, held at 65 Reserve Road, St Leonards. The action begins at 7pm.

1966 Mercedes-Benze 230SL Convertible

A fine example of the ever classic Pagoda-roof Mercedes-Benz SL. The clean Paul Bracq shape has starred in a dozen movies and is still today a favourite ride for celebs and proper race car drivers, including John Lennon. It presents as a bit of a bargain too – the same model sold at an auction in London last year for just under $220,000.

Price guide: $82,000-$88,000

See the full listing here

1959 Volkswagen Transporter Split Window Utility

Picture: Shannons

“Ooh, it’s got a split screen” are the most predictable words you’ll hear muttered while standing near this specatular VW ute. But there’s so much to this Transporter, including drop-down sides and rear, Licht Grau paintwork and the big (for the time) 15-inch BF Goodrichs. Not so sure about the cyclops’ lamp taken from a 1939 Oldsmobile brazed onto the roof, or the left-hand drive. But it’s a Splittie, right?

Price guide: $30,000-$38,000

See the full listing here

1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Coupe

Picture: Shannons

The Dino is arguably the Ferrari closest to Enzo Ferrari’s heart. He named it after his son, Alfredino, who designed its 195hp, 2418cc DOHC V6 before he died of muscular dystrophy at the age of 24. It’s also Ferrari’s first mid-engined road car, and as head-turning as any of the classic Italian marque’s designs come. Think curved glass and the first appearance of the now-famous side air-intakes. This one’s had just four owners and that metallic dark green is the colour it was originally ordered in.

Price guide: $260,000 – $320,000

See the full listing here

1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 2-door saloon

Picture: Shannons

The first Phantom. This is what six cylinders sounded like in 1925, displacing a hefty 7668cc. It replaced the legendary carmaker’s Silver Ghost line, and how, delivering “enormous reserves of torque” – about 33% more than the line it replaced. The proper revhead gentleman’s touring car, this is one of just 2258 built. And it has long-range fuel tanks, folding seats that convert into a bed. Woof.

Price guide: $100,000-$125,000

See the full listing here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.