The Commodore that helped Peter Brock conquer Bathurst sold for $125,000

The prototype Holden Commodore which Peter Brock used to develop his all-conquering race car of the 80s sold for $125,000 at auction last night.

Listed as a 1979 Holden Commodore VB “Brock” HDT Sedan Protoype, it featured “001” engraved on the steering wheel.

Its former owner says it was the prototype which the Australian racing legend used to test all the parts for the next 499 limited edition VC models, which hit the market in the early 80s.

It also came in Sage Green, but the official cars were all in the signature HDT shades of Firethorn Red, Palais White and Tuxedo Black.

Shannons, which ran the auction, said “the Brock will be going to Western Australia”.

At $125,000, it reached a solid $30,000 above the highest expected bid.

Another standout performer was this 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Coupe.

Expected to fetch up to $320,000, it’s new owner happily shelled out $522,000 for the road-going classic.

