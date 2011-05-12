Commodity Market Crash, Part II

This is feeling very similar to last Thursday, as once again, commodities are getting killed, with nary a bid in sight.
Oil is in freefall. Its now below $99.
Silver has broken back below $36.
Gold is below $1500.
And of course, stocks are starting to get beaten, with the S&P down 1.3%.
Not surprisingly, Treasury yields are collapsing significantly.
Remember, last week’s selloff had hedge fund managers being take out in stretchers. No doubt we’re going to see a lot of follow-on pain today.
Here’s oil via FinViz:
