The Commodities Index Is About To Do A Death Cross

In technical speak, a death cross is when the 50-day moving average dives below the 200-day moving average for a given chart. It’s seen as a VERY bearish sign.



Anyway, we’re about to see one in the well-known Reuters/Jeffries CRB index (a basket of commodities). Just a heads up.

From Stockcharts.com:

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Just for reference, here’s what the death cross looked like in Shanghai, which presages its huge dive.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

