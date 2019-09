Via Deal Junkie, here’s a good interview with Philip Blumberg, CEO of Blumberg Capital Partners, clarifying why, exactly, commercial real estate will prove to be such a mess for the banks. The reason, he says, they’re not lending more? They know huge hits to their capital cushion are still coming, as the CRE story unfolds.



