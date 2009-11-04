The Commercial Real Estate Collapse Is Over!

At least based on one single datapoint from one single source.



That source would be the MIT centre For Real Estate, which said yesterday that prices actually ticked up 4% in Q3 on a sequential basis.

Research Recap notes:

The makes MIT/CRE professor Devid Geltner look prescient. In July he told Fox Business News that the market is “very near a point where a dam is about to break” in terms of a turnaround for commercial real estate. “The major factor is prices,” he said. “They’ve fallen to such a level that they’re beginning to look very attractive.” Has the market reached bottom? “The worst is definitely behind us in terms of price drop,” he said. “What’s not behind us is in terms of volume, which is still very low. But volume is triggered by prices, so volume will start turning up.”

