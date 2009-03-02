The Coming Wall Street Battle

On CNBC Reports on Friday, post-Kudlow, we did a short segment on the future of Wall Street and how smaller firms are well-positioned to take advantage of the financial meltdown. Boutiques such as Evercore, Lazard and Greenhill are in a nice spot, but there’s no denying that big corporate clients have gotten accustomed to having one huge bank service their every need. Either way, it’s an interesting topic. John Carney will be writing more about it in the next few days and weeks, so keep an eye out.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.