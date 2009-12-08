The Coming Collapse Of The Global Gold Mining Industry

In its recent presentation on the future of gold prices, miner Barrick Gold (ABX) bullishly noted the coming, permanent decline in annual gold production.



It’s a topic that’s been getting A TON of attention lately, as gold soars.

It’s also a relatively new (and controversial) idea, piggybacking on years of thought and analysis related to peak oil.

Over at The Oil Drum, Jean Laherrére has been attempting to model global gold production to show that indeed, the amount we pull out of the earth annually is set to decline permanently.

His first endeavour (which we wrote about here) focused on production within each major gold producing country.

The second part focuses on the macro, global measures of mining which further bolster the case for peak gold. We’ve picked out some of our favourite, most-telling charts from the presentation.

Now see the evidence >>

This content originally appeared on The Oil Drum and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States licence



