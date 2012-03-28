The Colts Have Still Not Decided If Andrew Luck Will Be The No. 1 Pick

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



Save for a few outliers here and there, the overwhelming consensus throughout the 2012 NFL draft process has been that Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck will be the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Luck, he’s yet to hear those exact words from the Colts.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Luck revealed that Indianapolis has yet to tell him that he’s going to be the No. 1 pick in April.

“They haven’t said those words yet,” Luck said this morning on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I’ve talked to coach Pagano, I’ve talked to coach Christensen, but they haven’t come out and said that,” Luck said. “I understand they’ve got their work to do, they’ve got their due diligence to do, and I understand if it works out, great, and if it doesn’t, that’s great as well.”

