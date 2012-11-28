The 15 Best Colleges For Your Money

College is expensive, but if you choose carefully, it really pays off.PayScale surveyed full-time U.S. employees with bachelors degrees to find out which colleges have the best returns on investment.

This year, Harvey Mudd College took the top spot, edging out Ivies such as Stanford, Harvard, and M.I.T.

And Colorado School of Mines made its first appearance on the list.

For the list, PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition.

Not surprisingly, technical schools and Ivies ranked pretty high. But small state school and small religious schools didn’t fare so well.

#15 Columbia University

30-year net ROI: $845,100

Annual ROI: 9.4%

Total tuition cost: $217,100

#14 Colorado School of Mines

30-year net ROI: $851,700

Annual ROI: 11.9%

Total tuition cost: $99,460

#13 Cornell University

30-year net ROI: $857,500

Annual ROI: 9.6%

Total tuition cost: $209,600

#12 Lehigh University

30-year net ROI: $900,900

Annual ROI: 9.8%

Total tuition cost: $202,800

#11 Babson College

30-year net ROI: $970,600

Annual ROI: 10.0%

Total tuition cost: $208,100

#10 University of Notre Dame

30-year net ROI: $978,800

Annual ROI: 10.1%

Total tuition cost: $203,500

#9 University of Pennsylvania

30-year net ROI: $1,001,000

Annual ROI: 10.0%

Total tuition cost: $212,800

#8 Duke University

30-year net ROI: $1,060,000

Annual ROI: 10.2%

Total tuition cost: $210,900

#7 Dartmouth College

30-year net ROI: $1,102,000

Annual ROI: 10.3%

Total tuition cost: $212,000

#6 Harvard University

30-year net ROI: $1,115,000

Annual ROI: 10.4%

Total tuition cost: $210,400

#5 Princeton University

30-year net ROI: $1,163,000

Annual ROI: 10.6%

Total tuition cost: $205,6000

#4 Stanford University

30-year net ROI: $1,194,000

Annual ROI: 10.4%

Total tuition cost: $220,200

#3 MIT

30-year net ROI: $1,238,000

Annual ROI: 10.7%

Total tuition cost: $208,100

#2 California Institute of Technology

30-year net ROI: $1,417,000

Annual ROI: 11.2%

Total tuition cost: $207,400

#1 Harvey Mudd College

30-year net ROI: $1,467,000

Annual ROI: 11.2%

Total tuition cost: $212,900

